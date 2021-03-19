Man convicted of killing parents remains on the run after escaping Cullman Co. Jail

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens to be on high alert as authorities continue to look for the last of four inmates who escaped the Cullman Co. Jail Thursday evening.
Leo Chavez was last seen east of the jail. Sheriff Matt Gentry said U.S. Marshal Service is offering a $5,000 reward for Chavez.
Robert Alan Peak, Tyler Dooley and Justin Long are back in custody. Peak was captured overnight after leading authorities on a chase through Blount County and into Cullman County in a stolen vehicle.
Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said the men opened a vent in the shower area, got into a wall and were able to open an area enough to jump onto a second tier and then down to the ground to escape. One of the inmates broke his foot.
Gentry said experts are looking at the jail now to fix the issues and make sure this doesn’t happen again.
As deputies and law enforcement from around the state search for Chavez, they are asking anyone in who lives near the jail and has video surveillance to check it to see if they got anything from last night that may be a clue in the escape.
Deputies are looking for a 2004 Chevrolet Corvette that may have been used in the escape as well.
Four inmates originally escaped the jail Thursday evening, but two have since been captured.
Cullman Co. residents are advised to stay inside and lock their doors. Chavez and Robert are considered dangerous.
Chavez was convicted on three counts of capital murder in March for the murder of his parents.
Anyone who sees these men or knows of their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at 256-734-0342.
