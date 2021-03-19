Drive-in movie for first responders in Huntsville on Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you are military or a first responder including a healthcare worker looking for something to do on Saturday, look no further.
The Semper Fi Community Task Force is hosting a drive-in style movie night on March 20th featuring SHREK for our local heroes and their family members at the Touchstar Cinemas Madison Square.
Gates open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 7p.m., and each person get’s a free coke and a free popcorn, as well as dinner from Lawlers BBQ.
Event coordinator Caleb Havens said this is a way for their organization to support our local heroes.
”Especially after the year we’ve had it’s good to be able to provide them an opportunity to get out in their community to get their mind of whatever worries or troubles they may be having and enjoy time together in a way that’s low risk,” Havens said.
Now there is a limit of 75 cars to allow for all social distancing.
