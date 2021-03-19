Court of Criminal Appeals upholds murder conviction of Marty Stafford

Stafford admitted to police that he entered Gatlin’s house to commit a robbery and engaged in a confrontation. Stafford, however, denied having a gun and insisted that he used his fists instead. The State introduced evidence in the form of messages via Facebook Messenger in which Stafford discussed in some detail his plan to rob Gatlin. Stafford even went so far as to post photographs showing him brandishing a semiautomatic pistol and the background in the photographs indicated that they were taken inside of Gatlin’s house.