Cool, breezy and cloudy for the last day of Winter

Overcast skies will start off your Friday morning with areas of patchy fog over the stateline, morning temps are cool in the middle 40s.
Very isolated rain showers may pop up early in the day today with temps staying cool in the upper 40s to low 50s thanks to the breezy northerly wind, gusts over 20 mph will be expected during the day.
The Spring Equinox will officially occur at 4:37 AM CDT on Saturday and we will officially be in the Spring season! The weekend forecast looks sunny and dry with temperatures near average on Saturday and Sunday, highs will be in the low to middle 60s both days. There is a chance some patchy frost can develop on Sunday and Monday mornings, please take precautions to protect plants if you have gotten an early start on the growing season.
Temps will warm back into the upper 60s to low 70s headed into next week. Rain showers and storm chances return to the forecast by the middle to late part of next work week.
