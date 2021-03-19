Calhoun students donate blankets to Huntsville Hospital NICU

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Here’s a story that will warm your heart.
Calhoun Community College students spent the last month collecting blankets for babies in the NICU!
Students who are part of the Calhoun Warhawk Student Ambassador Program visited the Huntsville Hospital Women’s and Children NICU to deliver 341 blankets.
The college held a blanket drive in order to collect everything.
“The ambassadors met during our weekly meeting to decide where we could help, and after doing research, I learned that the NICU ward at Huntsville Hospital had a need for blankets,” commented Madison Richter, Communications Officer for the Calhoun Student Ambassador Program.
WAFF spoke to Student Ambassador Hunter White who was actually a patient at the NICU when he was a baby.
He said this felt like the right time to give back.
“In times like these, I believe it was our time to act, I believe that it was our time to act and to do something useful. I believe that these blankets will help a lot of families,” White explained.
White was born 4 weeks early, at the time his mom was actually a student at Calhoun, studying to be a teacher.
Shae said after her experience with the nurses of the NICU ward, she immediately changed her major to Nursing at Calhoun and now works at the hospital in their NICU ward.
