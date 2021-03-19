Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant making more cost effective energy for the community

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The nation’s second largest nuclear power plant is located right here in the Tennessee Valley - at Browns Ferry.
The Browns Ferry Nuclear Power plant in Athens provides over 3,900 megawatts of carbon free electricity.
The plant serves seven states, powers over two million homes and is making even more advancements.
The plant is currently undergoing an outage for maintenance and refueling which will help them generate even more electricity.
Site Vice President Matthew Rasmussen says the plant hasn’t completed this big of a project since it’s opening in 1973.
“You think about what happened in Texas and some other parts of the country, the reality is we’re not letting that happen here because we continue to invest in our infrastructure - our transmission lines, and our power plants, so that people know, when they need the power the most, we’re here for them,” Rasmussen said.
Rassmussen says additional megawatts means more cost effective energy for the people they serve.
He says the reliable power and partnering with local municipalities brings more jobs to the Tennessee Valley.
“When I think about what I’m most proud of...it’s that. It’s that we’re able to partner with these communities to bring in livelihoods that may not have existed before.”
The Browns Ferry plant is currently hiring multiple positions.
Officials are primarily recruiting within the Tennessee Valley and 20 percent of the workforce consists of Veterans.
