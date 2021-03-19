Alabama A&M University opens COVID-19 vaccine clinic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M University is now taking public appointments for its COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
Community members can get the Moderna vaccine at the University’s Health and Wellness Center, located on the corner of Meridian Street and Chase Road.
The clinic will be by appointment only, for those eligible. Click here for more information on eligibility.
Individuals must submit a registration form, print a copy and bring it with you to the appointment.
After you register, you’ll get an email to select your appointment time.
For your appointment, you should arrive 15 minutes early, and don’t forget your ID and proof of eligibility.
