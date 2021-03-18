What some local communities are looking at the day after Wednesday’s First Alert

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - What conditions did you wake up to following Wednesday’s First Alert Weather Day?
A number of our communities saw flooded roads and properties. Some with had storm and wind damage as well.
WAFF’s Kellie Miller was in Big Cove Thursday morning. She said main roads in the Owens Cross Roads were still really wet and slick. The main neighborhoods near the Hampton Cove Golf Course were facing the same types of conditions.
Off of Old Highway 431 on Caldwell Lane, Miller saw one of the only barricades she encountered Thursday morning. It was right outside of the Hampton Inn off 431.
Elevated water was still under and around the bridge on Caldwell Lane. She advises if you do need to take Caldwell Lane, plan ahead for another route just to be safe.
On South Green Mountain Road Wednesday night, officers rescued two people stuck in an SUV in four feet of water. This happened across the bridge near Old Big Cove Road.
WAFF’s DeAndria Turner was in Sheffield witnessing the storm’s impact.
The Colbert County EMA told DeAndria a boat was dispatched to help residents that were trapped inside of their homes because of this flooding. He also tells her that some decided to stay put and wait it out flooding on Oakwood Blvd.
A retention pond overflowed causing five feet of water to get into 10 to 12 houses. The EMA says that flooding of this nature is rare in the area.
Also on Thursday morning, WAFF’s Kailey Schuyler was in Cullman County.
Schuyler did not see any flooding still on the major roadways.
On Highway 69 near Simcoe, CSSE Screen Printing sustained noticeable storm damage as seen in the photo at the top of this story.
Some powerlines in that area had limbs and branches on and around them.
