Thursday morning conditions

Things have calmed down quite a bit across the Tennessee Valley this morning, but for some we are still looking at moderate rainfall passing through. To the east of I-65 rain still lingers and some left over thunderstorms will pass throughout the early morning hours. Since rain persists, flooding not only on roads, but in homes, is still a very real threat. Through 7:15 there is a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for portions of Madison county, Jackson, portions of Morgan county, Marshall, Cullman and portions of Dekalb county.