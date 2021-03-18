Standing water could be an issue on Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Things have calmed down quite a bit across the Tennessee Valley this morning, but for some we are still looking at moderate rainfall passing through.
To the east of I-65 rain still lingers and some left over thunderstorms will pass throughout the early morning hours. Since rain persists, flooding not only on roads, but in homes, is still a very real threat. Through 7:15 there is a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for portions of Madison county, Jackson, portions of Morgan county, Marshall, Cullman and portions of Dekalb county.
Until rain lets up, this will continue to be a bit of a messy morning for some. Driving may be difficult throughout Northern Alabama this morning because of rain totals and ponding/pooling on roadways. If you see any standing water take extra caution and possibly seek another route to your destination.
Moving past this morning into the late morning/afternoon we are still expecting showers. Adding to it now, we will also see very gusty winds throughout the day. We will finally start to see a break in the rain as we head towards the evening. Highs will be fleeting today and only reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.
The next few days will be cloudy, but dry with highs dipping down closer to average. Overall, we had a rough go of it the past few days, but we are getting closer to seeing this system move out. The next 10 days will bring more rain, cooler temperatures, and Spring to the Valley.
