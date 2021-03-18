Severe storms cause flooding, closed roads in parts of north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Severe storms are causing flooded roads and neighborhoods in many areas across the Tennessee Valley.
JACKSON, MADISON, MARSHALL, MORGAN COUNTIES are under FLASH FLOOD WARNING as well as East Huntsville until 12:30am Thursday.
FRANKLIN AND LINCOLN COUNTIES in TN are under FLASH FLOOD WARNING until 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
The Colbert County EMA reports multiple areas are experiencing flooding Wednesday night.
Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, EMA reports a house on Avalon Avenue in Tuscumbia is flooded and crews are helping a family evacuate the home.
Additionally, some homes on York Street and Norris Circle in Sheffield are also flooding.
Oakwood Boulevard in Sheffield appears to have flooding about five feet deep. EMA officials report 12 houses are involved at this time and they’re sending a rescue boat to evacuate people.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Officials with the Florence Police Department report many roads are flooded and impassable at this time.
Road Closures include:
- Mitchell Blvd Overpass closed
- Veterans Drive from Commerce to Huntsville Rd. closed
- Access road on Grisholm to Helton Dr. closed
- Grisholm, from Helton to Chisolm Rd. closed
- Access road Grisholm to Cox Creek Pkwy Closed
- Helton Drive to Cochran intersection closed
- Water covers County Road 103 Just off 71
- County Road 136 Flooded at 3001 County Road 136
In Madison County, WAFF is receiving multiple reports of flooded roadways on Rock Cut Road near Gurley in the McMullen Cove area.
Lauderdale County EMA is also reporting flooding tonight.
The following areas are experiencing flooding:
- Veterans Drive at Commerce Street
- County road 8 between Highway 157 and County Road 139
- County Road 7 and County 24
- County Road 24 near Highway 17
- County Road 5 near County Road 85
Officials with Lauderdale County EMA report they’re mainly experiencing street flooding at this time.
