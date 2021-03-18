Senator Tuberville passes on questioning Dr. Fauci; compares him to NFL superstar

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, Senator Tommy Tuberville thanked Dr. Anthony Fauci and a panel of health experts for their work during the pandemic.
He even went as far as comparing Doctor Fauci to NFL star, Tom Brady.
This praise comes just one day after the senator told reporters he was unhappy with the vaccine rollout.
Senator Tuberville told 48 News Wednesday he was ready to ask Doctor Fauci questions focusing strictly on our state and getting more vaccines to Alabamians.
But when it was his turn to speak during Thursday’s hearing, he offered praise, advice, and ended with no questions for the panel.
Senator Tuberville addressed the witness panel for five minutes Thursday, commending them for their work and even comparing Doctor Fauci to tge super bowl champion.
“Doctor Fauci you are the Tom Brady of the COIVD team,” said the senator. “You’ve had good days and you’ve had bad days.”
His one request: consistency from the medical leader.
“We just need leadership from you and consistency. Sometimes we change midstream. Coaches can’t do that.”
However the Senator did not ask any questions. “I don’t have any questions. Thank you for what you are doing.”
Despite telling reporters on Wednesday he was unhappy with the vaccine rollout in Alabama.
“I will get to question the people in charge now that President Biden has been put in charge. I get to ask questions that will be all about Alabama. Doctor Fauci will be there. There are some questions I want to ask, and the people of Alabama need answers about this vaccine.”
Following his comments Thursday, Doctor Fauci responded to the senator’s call for consistency.
“You make a very good point about consistency,” said Doctor Fauci. “We try to be consistent, but we have to be consistent with the data as it exists.”
“The game plan changes, doesn’t it?” questioned the senator.
“You bet. If you are playing against the zone or the man-to-man, you got to be different.”
“You’re exactly right,” said the senator.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, more than 400,000 Alabamians have completed their two-dose vaccine and more than 1 million Alabamians have received at least one dose.
Thursday the Governor’s Office announced assignments for the National Guard mobile units in 24 counties across the black belt region of the state. All clinics will be open for all eligible Alabamians beginning March 23rd.
We followed up with the senator’s team shortly after the hearing. We asked why the senator didn’t ask any questions when he said he would regarding Alabama.
His press secretary told us the senator submitted Alabama specific questions on the record, and as soon as those are posted she would share them with us.
