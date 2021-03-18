Rain Check: Day 1 of Bassmaster Elite Tournament postponed at Pickwick Lake

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Pickwick Lake’s Bassmaster Elite Tournament will not begin on Thursday.
B.A.S.S. made the decision to postpone day one of competition at the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Pickwick Lake as conditions caused by Wednesday’s First Alert weather have made the area unsafe for boaters.
The forecast is calling for sustained winds of 15-20 mph with gusts to 30 expected by mid-morning.
“The combination of flood-level flow and high wind blowing against that current can create a dangerous condition for boaters,” said Lisa Talmadge, Bassmaster Elite Series Senior Tournament Manager.
“The safety of our anglers is always our first priority.”
The full field of 100 anglers will now compete on both Friday and Saturday, with only the Top 50 advancing to Sunday’s semifinal round.
The Top 10 will compete for the championship on Monday. Daily takeoffs will be held at McFarland Park at 6:45 a.m. with weigh-ins each day at the park at 3 p.m.
The tournament is being hosted by Florence-Lauderdale Tourism.
