Investigation leads to 30 arrests in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department announced a multi-agency operation leading to 30 arrests on Thursday, March 18.
In a statement from Huntsville police, numerous complaints were coming from a neighborhood in Huntsville regarding high crime.
According to authorities, the investigation led them to a specific Huntsville neighborhood where 30 different arrests were made.
Additionally, two pounds of marijuana were recovered, more than $10,000 cash was seized and 5 weapons were found. WAFF is told one of those weapons was recently reported stolen.
Ten different agencies throughout the state worked on the 16-day operation they are calling “Operation Lucky”.
Police say many of the individuals who were arrested are facing multiple charges.
Details on which neighborhood the operation took place have not been released at this time.
We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.
“Operation Lucky” arrests include:
Marico Shawndale Watkins, 41, Anthony Dejuan Woods, 37, Oliver Troy Douglas, 57, Christopher Shawn Marks, 50, Brianna Renee Battaglia, 31, Cyle Craig Beahn, 33, Jessica Marie Duvall, 35, Ladasia Nicole Scruggs, 21, Jarmaal Deverne Lane, 37, Rufus Wendal Jones, 61, Brittany Chontel Hereford, 70, Christopher Dewayn Toney, 47, Markeece Tibbs, 24, Quirante Ray Robinson, 26, Jerneatria Deshan Lavonn Walker, 46, Thomas Harris, 62, Brittany Boone Moody, 30, Daniel Moore, 40, Jimmy Levon Leslie, 25, David Donzell Chatman, 67, Randall Lamont Connor, 35, Alfonzo Boughknight, 61, Terri Lasonya Williams, 42, Johnny Frazier Jr., 61, Dustin Leshun Wilkins, 62, Jerry Jay Mitchell, 50, David Obryan Keith, 36, Kaitlin Lee-Ann Ellision, 21, John Moser, 36.
