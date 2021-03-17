While we prepare for severe weather, so are first responders

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As we prepare to hunker down and ride out the storm on Wednesday, first responders are preparing in their own way.
They’re preparing to help people in need during the worst conditions.
Supplies are loaded and ready to go as soon as Alabama Task Force Three gets the word.
Madison Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Dustin Spires said this search and rescue force is a group effort.
“That includes Madison Fire Rescue, Decatur Fire Rescue, Cullman, Fort Payne, and the departments of Marshall County made up of Boaz, Albertville, Arab, and Guntersville, and also Redstone Arsenal,” Battalion Chief Spires said.
The plan for Wednesday is simple.
“We have divided the team into two 22 person teams, one will be stationed in the Madison-Decatur area, and one will be station in the Marshall-Fort Payne area,” he said.
Over at the Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency Ema Director Jeff Birdwell said you also need to be prepared.
Have a plan. Know whether you will ride out the storm in a shelter or at home, and if there’s a tornado, know where to go.
“Go to an interior room inside the building,” Birdwell said. “A sturdy piece of furniture is good. A lot of people shy away from them but some type of protective equipment on your head like a bike helmet.”
Also Birdwell said make sure you have a go bag packed with 72 hours worth of medications and food.
Hemsi is also preparing to make sure their first responders stay safe while out protecting the community.
It is important to note that during severe weather med-e-vac helicopters are grounded, so ambulances are the only form of emergency transportation.
Don Webster with HEMSI says it’s a joint effort to make sure they can get to you during an emergency while keeping their crews safe, especially during the pandemic.
“PPE is very important,” Webster said. “Even though we are dealing with severe weather we still have to take COVID issues and personal protection into account so we have to make sure we have PPE with them.”
Webster said communication between different emergency response agencies is also a key factor in keeping crews safe.
