Wednesday’s Severe Weather Threat- Afternoon

Today is a First Alert Weather Day- Wednesday March 17th, 2021 –
Late this morning into your afternoon hours thunderstorms will be moving through southcentral parts of the Tennessee Valley to the northeast. These thunderstorms have tracked to the NE all morning and are expecting to fall around that same line of direction for the afternoon as well. So if you hear a town to the south and west of you getting storms, you are more than likely up next.
*FRANKLIN, CULLMAN, WINSTON, LAWRENCE, BLUNT are now under a TORNADO WATCH until 7pm Wednesday evening*
For your noon hour, we may get more of a break depending on where this warm front is. The storms are not over at this point though. We enter phase two, if you will, around 2-3pm when more Thunderstorms look to trek through. Eyes are on this warm front and particularly the cold front to follow.
With these storms we can see gusty winds, small scale to large sized hail, torrential rainfall and the threat for tornadoes.
We are looking at a fairly long event today with possibly severe conditions spilling into your overnight Thursday morning.
Now is a good time finalize your safety plan with those in your household and to know the locations of your nearest shelter. Things to have on hand before late afternoon today include but are not limited to: a weather radio, the 48 weather app, back up batteries, hard sole shoes, a flashlight, gloves, generator, helmet and nonperishable food items.
Stay up to date on the latest forecast and make sure you know where you are on a map. We will get through today together folks!
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.