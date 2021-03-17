COVID-19 Recovery: Hope and Healing

A WAFF 48 special report

COVID-19 Recovery: Hope and Healing
A WAFF 48 Special Report (Source: WAFF)
By Anna Mahan | March 17, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 7:14 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been one year since COVID-19 made its way to Alabama.

Now, WAFF is sitting down with healthcare workers, mothers and people just like you to hear their experiences over the last year.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: The original broadcast of our special report was interrupted on Wednesday evening due to severe weather coverage. The special report will re-air in its entirety on Thursday, March 18 at 6:30PM. You can also stream the special report now in this story.

VIDEO: Remembering lives lost & “Bama Zack”

COVID-19 Recovery: Hope & Healing (Part 1)

VIDEO: Pregnancy during the pandemic

COVID-19 Recovery: Hope & Healing (Part 2)

VIDEO: Dave Cagle’s story of survival and special reunion

COVID-19 Recovery: Hope & Healing (Part 3)

VIDEO: Huntsville doctor on fight with COVID-19

Huntsville Doctor remembers his fight with COVID-19

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.