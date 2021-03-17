Shoals Chamber of Commerce hosts State of Healthcare forum

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tonight, community members had the chance to learn more about how COVID-19 is affecting the Shoals area at the Shoals Chamber of Commerce Virtual State of Healthcare event.
Some of the speakers included state leaders Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health, Helen Keller Hospital President, Kyle Buchanan, CEO of North Alabama Medical Center, Russell Pigg, and UNA nursing schools Dean of UNA’s Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions, Dr. Vicki Pierce.
Some topics that were discussed were vaccine distribution, the reality of in-classroom learning, what’s next for healthcare, and the status of future nurses graduating UNA.
“While the pandemic has been difficult, it has taught us some valuable lessons. I think we all have become better at innovation. We’re constantly learning new ways to do things that we’ve done before but we’re doing them better,” said UNA nursing schools Dean of UNA’s Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions, Dr. Vicki Pierce.
You can check out the full address on the Shoals Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.