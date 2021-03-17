SEC Gymnastics Championship begins Saturday in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tickets are now available for the 2021 Southeastern Conference (SEC) Gymnastics Championships, scheduled for March 20, 2021 at the Von Braun Center (VBC) Propst Arena in Huntsville, Ala.
“The SEC Gymnastics Championship is annually one of the most exciting and competitive events in the sport, and we appreciate the support from the Huntsville community and the Von Braun Center to provide an excellent venue for this year’s Championship,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
This is the first time Huntsville will host the SEC Gymnastics Championships. There will be two sessions of the Championships – one beginning at 2:30 p.m. CT and the second session beginning at 7:00 p.m. CT followed by an awards ceremony. One ticket will include access to both sessions throughout the day.
“We are honored to step up and host the SEC Gymnastics Championships in Huntsville,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “We promise participants will find a high-caliber venue and a welcoming community, and we look forward to seeing this outstanding competition in the Rocket City.”
Due to public health guidelines, the capacity inside the VBC is limited to accommodate for social-distancing, with seating separated into Pod groupings. Tickets are available in Dual Session Packages (one purchase for both sessions) and range from $24 to $38 (additional fees may apply). Remaining Single Session Tickets will be available on Monday, March 15 and will range from $17 to $24. Tickets may be purchased in-person at the VBC Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com and must be purchased by entire Pod groupings. Facemasks will be required to enter the facility.
“Being chosen as the hosting venue for an event of this magnitude is an exciting achievement for the entire VBC team and the City of Huntsville,” remarked Von Braun Center Executive Director Steve Maples. “We are working alongside the Huntsville Sports Commission, Knight-Eady and the Huntsville-Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau to ensure all attendees, athletes, SEC and ESPN officials have a safe and memorable event in Huntsville, and we look forward to future possibilities.”
For 20 years beginning with the inaugural event in 1981, SEC campuses hosted the Conference championship until it moved to a neutral site in 2001. It has since been held in seven different locations. The decision to relocate the 2021 SEC Gymnastics Championships to Huntsville is due in large part to the combined efforts of the VBC, Huntsville Sports Commission, Birmingham sports marketing company Knight-Eady, and the Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).
“It’s the Huntsville Sports Commission’s mission to enhance the quality of life in Huntsville through sports, and this level of event does that,” said HSC Executive Director Mark Russell. “We are thrilled to host a top-tier event like the SEC Gymnastics Championships in a collaborative effort and look forward to future event opportunities with the SEC.”
The 2021 SEC Gymnastics Championships will include eight teams from the Southeastern Conference, including: University of Alabama, University of Arkansas, Auburn University, University of Florida, University of Georgia, University of Kentucky, Louisiana State University, and University of Missouri.
“Bringing this event to Huntsville is a win all around,” commented Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau President/CEO Judy Ryals. “For the SEC, in finding a location that meets their needs in the midst of the current health climate; for our local hotels, restaurants and other hospitality partners in the positive economic impact for the community; and for our city overall in the national exposure that comes with an event of this stature. This decision truly underscores our reputation as a top sports and event destination, and we look forward to providing a uniquely Rocket City experience for the athletes, their friends and families, and all attendees.”
For more information about the 2021 SEC Gymnastics Championships and to purchase tickets, visit www.vonbrauncenter.com or call 256.533.1953.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.