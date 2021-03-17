Roads in Marshall County close due to severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Roads in Marshall County close following heavy rainfall, said the Marshall County EMA.
There is currently heavy ponding on the roadways throughout the county. Marshall County EMA Director Anita McBurnett says two roads are blocked off with barricades.
Haynes Road at Putter Circle in Arab and Ross Range Road in District 3 are the two roads that are barricaded right now.
McBurnett advises motorists to stay off the roads until further notice.
