Redstone Arsenal to close due to severe weather threat

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WAFF) - Redstone Arsenal will close at 1:00 p.m. this afternoon, in preparation for the anticipated additional rounds of severe weather conditions across the Tennessee Valley.
Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the life, health and safety of our workforce, Redstone Arsenal leadership has made the decision to close the installation and halt non-mission essential services.
Redstone Arsenal employees should contact their direct supervisors or leadership for organizational-specific release plans in advance of the 1:00 p.m. closure.
For current information during an inclement weather event, please call our 24/7 hotline at 1-877-863-1462 for a recorded message or monitor our website, the Digital Garrison app.
