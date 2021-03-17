Preparing the whole family for severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The potential of severe weather today has many schools closing, but not every parent can be off from work. This can leave kids home alone not knowing what to do if bad weather hits.
Trent Simon an Emergency Management Specialist at Morgan County EMA, says making sure everyone in the family knows the emergency plan is critical.
Simon says having multiple ways to contact your children is one of the most important steps in an emergency plan.
Also, make sure your children know where they live. They should know more than just the state and county, but also street names.
He says in your safe spot, make sure your kid snow exactly where to go and give them an idea of what might come. Ultimately though, Simon says practicing this plan is crucial.
“Practicing those things during regular, what we call blue sky days, where it’s not a threat of severe weather, is really ideal,” says Simon.
“Then you are kind of putting that in your kids head of what they need to do when there is a true emergency.”
It also can be important to make sure your child has some sort of distraction like toys, games, or a book to keep their mind off of what potential weather might come.
