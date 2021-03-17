Natural gas line catches fire following lightning strike in Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A natural gas line caught fire in Rogersville on Wednesday morning.
According to the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department, the gas line was in the area of York Drive at Miller Cemetery.
According to WAFF Reporter DeAndria Turner, crews are currently working to repair the gas line. Officials say that lighting struck a tree and traveled down to the gas line.
Every customer was able to keep their gas.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.
