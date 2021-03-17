More than 20 illegal gambling machines found in Huntsville business

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police say they seized more than 20 illegal gambling machines from a Huntsville business Tuesday afternoon.
Officials with the police department say the Community Resource Officers received a tip about an illegal gambling operation going on inside of a business at 600 Jordan Lane.
Through further investigation, officers were able to identify gambling machines inside of the business and obtained a search warrant.
On March 16, officers say they seized more than 20 illegal gambling machines and more than $3,000 in cash.
There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF for updates on this story both on-air and online.
