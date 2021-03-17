More than 20 illegal gambling machines found in Huntsville business

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 16, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 9:50 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police say they seized more than 20 illegal gambling machines from a Huntsville business Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the police department say the Community Resource Officers received a tip about an illegal gambling operation going on inside of a business at 600 Jordan Lane.

Through further investigation, officers were able to identify gambling machines inside of the business and obtained a search warrant.

On March 16, officers say they seized more than 20 illegal gambling machines and more than $3,000 in cash.

There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF for updates on this story both on-air and online.

