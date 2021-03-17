Marshall County EMA discuss weather radio and alert systems

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -You need multiple ways to get severe weather alerts ahead of a day like Wednesday.
When wind, lightning, or tornadoes knock out power, a weather radio can let you know if you need to seek shelter.
That’s one reason Marshall County EMA Director Anita McBurnett said you should have one in your home.
“So, this afternoon, the first thing I want you to check and see if you have a weather radio. If you don’t have one and if they’re not all gone, please check with local hardware stores and local Walmart’s,” said McBurnett.
Weather radios can be plugged into a wall and operated by battery.
McBurnett said making sure those batteries are charged is also crucial and make sure it’s on when you go to bed.
“The reason why a weather radio is so important because it goes off at night to wake you up and that’s what we are looking at some of these severe storms that’s coming in late at night. Of course, I have covered many storms here in Marshall County that came at night and it’s amazing how some people are caught of guard, didn’t know there was severe weather and didn’t have a radio,” said McBurnett.
McBurnett said should also make sure you have severe weather alerts enabled on your smart phone.
“There are many weather apps that are available, but you might lose service with a cellphone that’s another reason for having a weather radio,” said McBurnett.
The WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App will send you severe weather alerts so make sure those are turned on.
It’s free to download for any smart phone.
