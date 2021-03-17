Jackson County EMA officials discuss storm shelter preparations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Storm shelters can save your life during severe weather.
That’s why it’s important to know where they are, especially if you live in a mobile home.
Heavy winds, rain, lightning, and tornadoes aren’t strangers in North Alabama.
That’s why Jackson County EMA Director Paul Smith said the county’s storm shelters are so important.
“We have them scattered all over Jackson County. They are located at every high school, most of the elementary school and most of our municipalities are large enough to have a shelter each in their cities in Scottsboro, Bridgeport, and Stevenson,” said Smith.
Smith said most importantly, if you live in a mobile home, you should start planning now to go to a shelter.
“Historically, mobile homes are not a good place to be in any severe weather or anything tornadic. My recommendation is if you live in a mobile home or travel home you should start making plans tonight to find a shelter,” said Smith.
Smith said the Jackson County courthouse will serve as the main shelter.
He said a limited number of pets will also be allowed, but they must be crated and placed inside the garage of the courthouse.
Smith said social distancing will be enforced and face coverings and hand sanitizer will be provided at the courthouse.
He says you should bring your own items if going to another shelter.
