“Its hard to go back there without him,” Family of Bama Zack opens up about his loss to Covid-19

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Many of us know someone who has been affected by Coronavirus, from a positive diagnosis to hospitalization for many patients. And then, there are those who didn’t survive the virus. Bama Zack, as he was affectionately, known lost his fight to Covid-19 in January.
“I could just kind of hear it in his voice. I knew he didn’t sound good but he wasn’t telling us, I don’t think, everything,” said Camilla Greene.
Harold Anthony Greene started feeling bad in November, got tested for flu and Covid, then told his two sisters the results.
“He said I’m positive. We looked at each other we’re like, ‘positive for what?’ He said the Covid,” said Greene.
Camilla’s brother was known to most by the nickname “Bama Zack.”
“Zach was kind of the quiet one.”
A die hard Alabama fan, he was also a man of faith.
“We went to the same church all our lives. It’s hard to go back there without him.”
Bama Zack battled Covid-19 and pneumonia.
“He called and said my oxygen level is at 67 and I said Zack that’s dangerous,” said Bama Zack’s sister, Camilla Greene.
He was transported to Madison Hospital. Camilla spoke with her brother’s doctor before Zack was put on a ventilator.
“He said I’ve prayed with him. He said I think he’s going to do good. Zack told me to tell mom and dad and Priscilla and me that I love you.”
Camilla and her sister got to see Zach in the hospital. Their parents, Harold and Jewell Greene, weren’t able because they both were sick with Covid. Zach eventually got stronger and was able to come off the vent. On Christmas Eve, Zack left the hospital for rehab.
“I felt like he needed to stay in the hospital a few more days,” said Camilla.
Camilla says her brother seemed to be doing better, wanting to talk on the phone to friends and family. Then, she says, his condition started to go down and he went back in the hospital.
“They did a chest x-ray. She said he’s got a partially collapsed lung. They are taking him to the ER. The next thing I know they call, surgery is over. The next morning at 5:00 I get a call he needs to go back on the ventilator,” said Camilla.
Bama Zack’s condition never improved and he passed away on January 5th. Camilla broke the sad news on a Facebook page she created to keep the community informed about Zack’s condition.
“He would give the shirt off his back if he was your friend.”
