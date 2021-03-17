Hope and Healing: ICU nurses on the frontline during COVID-19 pandemic

“We kind of prepared, we got disaster preparedness going, and then it just never came to fruition,” said Reynolds. “Honestly, even up until like March before it really hit the state of Alabama, there was a lot of us that were just kind of like, okay, well maybe the soldiers kind of trickle off and it won’t really affect us. That was, that was probably January, February, March. And then I think it hit the state and it, it really, you know, came, came alive.”