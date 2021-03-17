Hope and Healing: ICU nurses on the frontline during COVID-19 pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “It was very surprising. That’s one word for it.”
Whitney Reynolds said working in a hospital in 2020 reminded her of the Ebola cluster in 2014. Then, two nurses treating a patient with Ebola at a hospital in Dallas contracted the virus. According to Texas Health and Human Services, the patient died, but both nurses survived. Hospitals across America prepared for a potential outbreak. Reynolds said the disaster preparedness then was never needed. She said at first, in felt like that would be the case in Alabama with COVID-19.
“We kind of prepared, we got disaster preparedness going, and then it just never came to fruition,” said Reynolds. “Honestly, even up until like March before it really hit the state of Alabama, there was a lot of us that were just kind of like, okay, well maybe the soldiers kind of trickle off and it won’t really affect us. That was, that was probably January, February, March. And then I think it hit the state and it, it really, you know, came, came alive.”
Reynolds is the unit director for the Coronary Care Unit at Huntsville Hospital. The care unit deals with infections sometimes, but not to the degree of COVID-19. She remembers the first patient in the CCU to test positive for the virus.
“We actually weren’t even a COVID unit at the time and we had been taking care of this patient and then all of a sudden it was like, you know, COVID the symptoms,” said Reynolds. “Sure enough, we tested him and he was positive.”
That patient did not survive. Reynolds said she is not sure how many others did not survive.
“I honestly have no idea,” Reynolds said. “I think if you are looking at the hospital as a whole, I think we had more survivors, but unfortunately in the ICU, we were not surviving as much.”
Reynolds remembers June/July and December/January as the hardest months for staff members. According to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, those are the two “peaks” in cases and hospitalizations in the state. She said every day is different.
“There were times where we come in and I have a 20 bed unit and all 20 beds encompassed COVID positive patients, and most of the time that they were on a ventilator.”
As a nurse manager, Reynolds credited the nurses in her unit for their hard work caring for patients battling COVID-19. Several of them started working during the pandemic, so they do not know what a day without COVID-19 looks like. Reynolds said she has watched her staff members build relationships with patients who do not survive, and that it has been tough to watch.
She remembered one patient who did not want to be put on a ventilator, and how it felt to be with him in his final moments. “When the time came, we had to do it was just incredibly difficult,” Reynolds said. “He talked to his granddaughter and to hear him say, bye.”
When patients are on ventilators for weeks at a time, nurses end up forming relationships with their families. With no visitors, it leaves healthcare workers relying on each other to pull through emotionally trying days.
“You’re really having your eyes open to the scary pieces of COVID-19. I don’t think a lot of us slept. We don’t really talk about it,” Reynolds said. “Everybody leans on each other, but we don’t sit and talk about, you know, the nitty gritty of the year. And looking back, we just, when we talk about it, we talk about the handful of patients that walked out.”
Reynolds said her husband has been her personal medicine over the last year. She said he is a text away with a trick up his sleeve if she needs a bright light on a bad day. “I text him and tell him to send me a joke and he has them on standby and he knows to send it to me. It just kind of gets you through those moments.”
When it comes to saying “thank you” to healthcare workers, Reynolds asks that you follow the health precautions to prevent spread of the disease. “If everybody can just keep doing what they’re supposed to do and, you know, wear your mask, stay at home and necessary. Don’t get COVID, then these numbers will keep going down and we can stop all this.”
Reynolds has been a nurse for 12 years. She is the CCU1 and CCU2 Director at Huntsville Hospital’s main campus.
