First Alert Weather Day Wednesday- Morning Forecast

Today is a First Alert Weather Day- Wednesday March 17th, 2021 –
Today things will start off quiet and dry with dense fog throughout the area. Visibility will be heavily impacted early this morning with most cut down to 1 to 3 miles.
Warm and muggy this morning with rain eventually making its way in. A warm front passes through early on and will be followed by a cold front, which creates less than ideal weather setups. Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day because of the threat of severe weather and thunderstorms. We are looking at a fairly long event with strong winds, large hail, potentially flooding rains and tornadoes.
Early this morning is the best time to finalize your safety plan with those in your household and to know the locations of your nearest shelter. Things to have on hand before late morning and afternoon today include but are not limited to: a weather radio, the 48 weather app, back up batteries, hard sole shoes, a flashlight, gloves, generator, helmet and nonperishable food items.
Stay up to date on the latest forecast and make sure you know where you are on a map. We will get through today together folks!
