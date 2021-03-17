Distribution for Madison County rental assistance still getting figured out

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Commission is still working to figure out the distribution process for more than $5 million in federal rental assistance aid.
At the Wednesday, March 17 commission meeting commissioners did not approve resolutions on the agenda for relief distribution.
“We’re not dragging our feet, we just have to make sure the program is put in place correctly,” said District 5 County Commissioner Phil Riddick. “There are federal guidelines that go along with any federal programs and we have to adhere to them, so I think initially we got the cart before the horse.”
Riddick said they need to be sure they’re doing this by the book and the initial proposal had some holes.
“With these we would’ve been clearly in some violations, so we just need to make sure we’re doing the right things,” he said. “We all want to do it, we’re working really hard. As Phil Vandiver said a little while ago, the staff is working as hard on this as they have on anything in years.”
As for when rental assistance distribution could be approved, Riddick isn’t sure. He said they need to wait to get more proposals back before anything can be for sure.
When asked if there would be proposals ready for approval by the April 14 commission meeting, Riddick said the process can take 3 to 4 weeks so he isn’t sure.
Meanwhile the City of Huntsville is accepting rental assistance applications to it’s pool of more than $6 million in federal aid. Community Development Manager Scott Erwin said they plan to cut checks for the first round of application by the beginning of April.
