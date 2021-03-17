Deputies arrest man after he broke into someone’s car naked, stole clothes

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Desperate times call for desperate measures, that can’t be more true for a naked man who authorities arrested for stealing clothes.
Deputies say Joseph Douglas is charged with attempted burglary, unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and public lewdness.
Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely tells WAFF deputies were called to a home in the Owens community around 3 a.m. on March 16.
The homeowner reported Douglas, who deputies say was naked at the time, broke into the homeowner’s vehicle, stole some clothes, and then attempted to break into the home.
The entire incident was caught on camera.
“It just so happens that they had video there at the house, which we were able to identify the person and we found him walking down the road a little bit later on,” Blakely said.
By the time deputies caught up with Douglas, they say he was wearing those stolen clothes.
He was taken to the Limestone County Jail.
No bond has been set.
