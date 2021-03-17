COVID-19 Recovery: healthcare worker challenges during the pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Healthcare workers in Alabama have treated thousands of COVID-19 patients since March 2020. Nurses working in the Medical Intensive Care Unit at Huntsville Hospital say every experience has been a new challenge over the last year.
“Everything has been a new challenge over the past year,” said Jay Pratt, RN. “COVID definitely affects the lungs but it affects other organ systems, so it’s just been real challenging having to take care of these patients.”
Hospitalizations spiked in June/July 2020 and December 2020 into January 2021. Nurses in Huntsville Hospital’s MICU began treating COVID-19 patients last year, and the unit became a care unit for those battling the potentially deadly disease.
“We used to keep about 1 or 2 patients that needed one nurse and the nurse not have another patient,” said MICU Charge Nurse Morgan Mitchell. “We went from 1-2 of those patients a shift to 8 or 9 on a shift that needed just one nurse. Where our old patients would require just one resource, these were requiring all resources, as far as machines, equipment, medications, and staff to run those machines.”
Mitchell said it required teamwork to care for the patients every day. She said it could require 5 health care workers to turn a patient in the hopes of raising oxygen levels. When a patient is so sick that the nurse cannot leave the bedside, other nurses step up to help. Kendria Lewis agrees. She said she cannot remember how many people she has helped care for over the last year.
“Every day it’s been a lot,” Lewis said. “You can’t even calculate how many patients you have helped, it’s constant. It wouldn’t necessarily just be my patients; you’re counting the patient beside you, so it really is a team effort. There are literally those days where patients are so sick, if I only have the one and it’s just me, they are so ill that I still can’t do it by myself.”
These nurses all say every day is busy and every day is impossible to plan. The day requires constant flexibility because things can change by the minute.
“There is no way to plan,” said Lewis, and Mitchell agreed. Mitchell said, “you can have an idea of what you want to do but you have to be willing to roll with the punches.”
When a patient is dealing with critical respiratory issues, their status can change in an instant. All three nurses said putting someone on a ventilator means that patient could be hospitalized for weeks. When patients are severely ill, nurses become a surrogate in situations where family cannot visit.
“I feel like most of us do remember the moment we were holding someone’s hand, or talking with family, or holding the iPad to zoom with them when those kinds of things are happening,” Mitchell said. The MICU nurses also recalled trying to track down relatives for a patient who was from Mexico.
“We spend an extensive amount of time calling numbers to Mexico to try to figure out who his family was and to find somebody to talk to about him because he was so sick,” said Mitchell. They found a sister in Texas and friends in the area to talk to about what the patient would want. That patient did not survive. Neither did a man in his 30s. Mitchell and Lewis say that was difficult because he was around their age, had children, and did not have a chronic medical issue. Dealing with those losses takes an emotional toll.
“Sometimes mentally you can’t focus on the emotional part because you’ve got to do your job,” said Mitchell. She said she tries not to cry because she is afraid she will not stop if she starts.
Pratt said he tries to separate the emotional aspect to focus on the job. He said that hard work pays off when patients recover and get released. “The highlight for me, is as hard as we work on these patients, seeing those ones get better, and get out of the ICU and getting to go to their families, that’s most rewarding for me,” he said.
Lewis said on those tough days she reminds herself to extend grace to herself. She uses a Bible study program to help clear her mind before work. “I just need my mind to not focus on whatever I’m about to walk into,” said Lewis. “I just need some Jesus early in the morning.” She said her husband has been a good sounding board on bad days, and that it helps to have someone to listen.
At one point, the MICU had 30 beds. All were filled with COVID-19 patients. Lewis said in the last few weeks, she sees a potential light at the end of the tunnel. “I see a lot more open doors on our unit,” she said, “which means they are not COVID patients, which gives me more hope.”
Lewis, Mitchell, and Pratt are all grateful for the pouring of support from community members during the pandemic. They pointed out cards they received from people and churches. Mitchell said she tries to find the light on the dark days. Recently, a therapy dog came to visit. They received a basket of goodies from another unit, too.
“Oddly they put clown noses in there,” said Mitchell. “We didn’t quite understand.” The nurses put them on to care for patients and said it immediately lightened the mood, even for a few moments. “It was funny to us how much enjoyment we got out of a clown nose.”
Lewis said she finds peace knowing she did everything she could to care for patients, regardless of the outcome. “In the middle of a pandemic, you throw your all into them,” she said. “We can still at the end of the day say, ‘I’m a good nurse. We did right by my patients. We gave our all.’”
“To see people get better, and to see them move out of the ICU is kind of rewarding and makes all the hard work worth it,” Pratt said. He said he is hopeful for a vacation after a stressful year.
