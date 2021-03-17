Albertville woman encourages neighbors in mobile homes to seek shelter if needed

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many of us know the safest place in our home to take shelter from a tornado, but not everyone has a secure space.
According to the Marshall County EMA Director, the Board of Education building in downtown Albertville is the only public place people can come to seek shelter.
We talked to an Albertville woman who tells us she won’t hesitate to use it.
Cindy Lang has lived in the same spot for more than 30 years, and she’s seen a lot of storms roll in.
“Stuff flies. This right here could go anytime,” Lang said, referring to her mobile home.
As quickly as the weather warnings go off, she and her family leave the house and head to the shelter downtown.
“Now when an alarm comes off I’m gone.”
We talked to multiple people in the mobile home park that tells us they usually sit in their homes and wait it out.
“Can’t believe it. These trailers are old and a little puff of wind, they will go. They need to get out. I don’t want to see anyone in my community blown away or taken away because of that,” Lang said.
To be clear, the Board of Education building is not a certified storm shelter, but is a much safer option than being inside a mobile home.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.