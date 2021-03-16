“Stop the violence” Family of teen killed in drive-by shooting speaks out

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A family is mourning the death of a 17-year-old student after he was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday night.
The family tells WAFF they want answers. They are also pleading with the younger generation in the community to stop the violence.
A few days after Deu’nta Moore was killed in a drive-by shooting, his grandmothers told our crews they will never forget the 17-year-old they affectionately called Poodaro.
”I seen him come in this world and I seen him go out,” said his grandma Bathsheba Moore. “That was my baby. That was my child’s baby. He was just mine, he was just mine.”
They explained their fondest memories were of Moore dribbling a ball outside his home or playing with his team.
“So much going for him, all they want to do is play ball. That was his everything,” said Rhonda Martin, Moore’s other grandmother.
Now after the tragic shooting, Moore’s family said the violence has to end.
“Young people please put these guns down,” Martin pleaded.
This tragedy is a stark reminder that Moore’s grandmothers will never get a phone call from their grandson again.
“To hear that phone call that I usually get, saying grandma can you come pick me up, grandma can you stop at Mcdonalds?,” Martin said.
Huntsville Police Department leaders report they arrested Ke’Ondrey Devin McGuire in connection to the shooting who is charged with capital murder.
