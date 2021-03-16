Showers, storms stay in the forecast across the Tennessee Valley

Some of us are waking up to thunder early this morning and gusty winds.
Lauderdale county and portions of south Tennessee saw severe thunderstorms pass through. Heavy rain and lots of lightning are still moving through this morning, but the threat for severe storms are on the way out.
Yesterday the majority of the counties to the west of 65 got a soggy commute to work, today, we are seeing showers off to the east. This looks to impact your commute to work thanks to visibility, and ponding/pooling water on the roadways.
Rain will ease up by late morning giving us a chance at ‘dry’ for the afternoon. Today we take a breath because tomorrow, Wednesday, we are right back in the thick of it.
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day and is being issued as such because of the confidence surrounding the threat of tornadoes. Stay weather aware, stay weather alert, and stay up to date on the latest forecast.
Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s for both today and Wednesday with the 10 day forecast taking a dip in temperatures starting Thursday.
