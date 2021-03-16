Police arrest one man after an altercation led to a shooting in Florence

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 16, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT - Updated March 16 at 10:28 AM

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers responded to a report of gunshots coming from a home on the 400 block of South Kirkman Street.

Florence police discovered two men got into an altercation what led to Hunter Beck, 22, firing a pistol at another man.

Officers said no injures were reported.

The Florence Police Department arrested and charged Beck with first-degree attempted assault and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

Officers transported Beck to the Lauderdale County Detention Center where he is being held on a $3,500 bond.

