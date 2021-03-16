$50,000 North Huntsville small business competition

“A lot of businesses with the rent, that’s a big expense. Utilities and other expenses that they would normally have, we’re going to take that away from them. This will give them relief that they need, so they can concentrate on really growing their business and not worrying about whether they’re gonna be able to pay the rent next month, whether they’re gonna be able to pay the light bill. We’re going to take care of all of that, and we’re going to provide the expertise that they need to be successful,” said North Huntsville Business Association President Reggie McKenzie.