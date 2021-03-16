$50,000 North Huntsville small business competition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Attention small business owners! If you want help growing your business and want to save thousands of dollars on overhead expenses. This story is for you!
Leaders with the North Huntsville Business Association received a $50,000 grant from Google Fiber and they’re using the money to help with business development.
Up for grabs is an office for a business owner to use exclusively, and they’ll have access to a board room and perhaps the most valuable asset, is getting mentored by other business executives.
“A lot of businesses with the rent, that’s a big expense. Utilities and other expenses that they would normally have, we’re going to take that away from them. This will give them relief that they need, so they can concentrate on really growing their business and not worrying about whether they’re gonna be able to pay the rent next month, whether they’re gonna be able to pay the light bill. We’re going to take care of all of that, and we’re going to provide the expertise that they need to be successful,” said North Huntsville Business Association President Reggie McKenzie.
McKenzie says the candidates must submit a solid business plan.
At the end of the grant period you must establish a business in North Huntsville.
They’re looking for a business model where people stay and contribute to the North Huntsville community.
It’s part of the bigger goal, of the North Huntsville Business Association to keep some of the already booming projects in the area moving along.
“Our goal is to make sure they can flourish within a year, or a year and a half, or two years. If so, we’ll bring in another business. We want this to be a continuous thing, but thanks to Google Fiber, were able to launch this and get it kicked off.
The deadline for business owners to apply is the end of the month March 31.
If you want to apply for this grant, here’s a link. https://northhuntsvillebusiness.com/
