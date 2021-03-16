North Alabama man charged with sexual abuse of a child in Montgomery

March 16, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 2:41 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Madison County man has been charged after court records say he recorded a video containing sexual abuse.

Jadarian Williams, 24 of Harvest, is charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12.

According to an arrest affidavit, the incident happened sometime between January and March in Montgomery. Williams allegedly recorded a video subjecting the victim to sexual contact.

Williams was taken into custody Monday and charged.

