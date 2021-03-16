Madison County inmate dies of suspected natural causes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County Detention Center inmate died in the jail Monday night.
According to deputies, the officers found 73-year-old Kenneth King dead in his cell of what appeared to be natural causes.
An autopsy will be performed by the State Forensics Lab to verify the cause of death.
Authorities said King suffered from numerous underlying health issues and had received medical treatment on different occasions since January.
Madison County deputies said King was sentenced by the City of Huntsville Municipal Court for fourth-degree theft of property in January, and he had been in jail since then.
