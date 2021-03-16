Lumber prices pushing up housing costs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Housing in Huntsville is harder and harder to come by, and if you’re thinking about building on your own, be ready for sticker shock.
Get this, a 2,000 square foot house will cost $24,000 more to build today than it did one year ago, just from rising lumber prices alone.
Barry Oxley at the Huntsville Madison County Builders Association says that lumber prices are up 140 percent, and this is just a complex problem all around the board.
Demand for homes is twice as high as it was just two years ago.
The construction industry didn’t slow down at all in the pandemic. But, manufacturers did.
That means builders fighting over fewer materials: lumber, shingles, electrical equipment, even appliances, and air conditioning units. Oxley says usually you could build a modestly sized home in 5 to 6 months before. Now, it’s at least 9 months.
However, low-interest rates are positive right now.
The industry recognizes prices are high, but he still thinks it’s the best investment a family can make.
“Homeownership, as you all know, is the key to most people’s life-long security and making money,” says Oxley.
“A home appreciates, they pay it off, and they have this huge asset when they retire. The American dream is very important, and so we are aware and want to help the consumer out with the pricing so they can continue to afford new homes.”
Oxley does say, as bad as things are now, it was actually worse in the fall. Lumber prices have been slowly going down, but there’s no way to know when things will balance out again.
