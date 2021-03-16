Limestone Ministerial Coalition announces Vaccine Equity Initiative to register, vaccinate community

LIMESTONE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone Ministerial Coalition announced the Vaccine Equity Initiative that will be held for community members Limestone County!
LMC said their goal is to help make the COVID-19 vaccine easily accessible for those people groups who have been most impacted in the community.
In partnership with Athens-Limestone Hospital, the LMC will host on-site registration on March 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the first 500 registrants.
Vaccination will be held on April 10. Both events will take place at the Round Island Mission Center in Athens.
Members will ensure that all the first 500 eligible registrants receive an appointment to be vaccinated on April 10.
There will be no waiting lists, no missed callbacks and no online registration, according to the LMC.
