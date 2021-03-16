Limestone County preps for severe weather

“Already have a plan. Don’t wait until it’s a tornado warning to make a decision. You need to go ahead and know what to do in a tornado watch., know what to do if it’s coming out of Mississippi, know what to do if they’re giving you the early warnings. It’s too late to get in the car and start driving somewhere to a shelter if they’ve already declared a tornado warning for your community. So, watch the news, pay attention to the weather and head the warnings and the watches,” Black said.