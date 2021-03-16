Limestone County preps for severe weather

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County crews are getting ready to deal with damage ahead of the potential severe weather.
Crews in Limestone County were sharpening chain saws and gassing up their equipment this afternoon. That’s so they can respond to damaged areas quickly.
Limestone County District 3 Commissioner Jason Black says his crews are experienced and ready to respond.
They’ll be on standby to deal with fallen trees blocking roads or knocking down power lines.
He says folks in Limestone County have seen plenty of severe weather before and that they need to get ready for it again.
“Already have a plan. Don’t wait until it’s a tornado warning to make a decision. You need to go ahead and know what to do in a tornado watch., know what to do if it’s coming out of Mississippi, know what to do if they’re giving you the early warnings. It’s too late to get in the car and start driving somewhere to a shelter if they’ve already declared a tornado warning for your community. So, watch the news, pay attention to the weather and head the warnings and the watches,” Black said.
WAFF will be checking in with local EMA’s and first responders and covering any damage we see.
