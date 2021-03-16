Large Huntsville homeless camp closing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Eviction notices were hand delivered to dozens of people in Huntsville Monday.
Everyone living in the “Mill Street tent camps” have to pack up and move.
City leaders say, with the current Church Street construction project, a big portion of the area, where the tents and homeless camps are set up, must go, so llood mitigation work can start soon.
Leaders with several non-profits including the Salvation Army, the Downtown Rescue Mission, First Stop and Wellstone, notified the residents their doors are open and help is available for them to safely relocate.
We talked with several people who live at this Mill Street tent camp. Some people have been here for a couple weeks, but others have been at the camp for much longer.
Being forced to pack up and leave isn’t easy.
Tina Cook has called the area home for one year.
“There’s going to be a lot of people that’s hurting because of this. A lot of us don’t want to be out here, a lot of us choose to be out here it’s just their preference. Some of us want a better life, it’s just hard to get there,” said Cook.
Tuesday, employees and volunteers with several organizations will help the residents move and they’ll provide transportation.
Leaders overseeing the construction project say residents have the end of the week to move.
