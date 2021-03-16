Kandes Lambert’s case kicks off the first grand jury trial since the pandemic in Limestone County

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Kandes Lambert is on trial for the alleged murder of 27-year-old Brenton Gatlin back in 2017.
The first day began March 16 and began with opening statements. Lambert is one of three people that prosecutors say was involved.
Her defense attorney Lucas Beaty told the jury that Lambert was not the one who pulled the trigger. He also pointed out that substantial drug use is a key part of this case.
The state described it as unintentional murder attached to intentional robbery.
Prosecutor Jim Ayers says Alabama law is clear, if you’re an accomplice in a murder, you’re just as guilty as the person who pulled the trigger.
Witnesses were also called today, they included police, a paramedic, a doctor, and other investigators.
One of the other people charged in this case was already convicted and sentenced. That’s Marty Stafford.
A third suspect, Terry Amerson, is set for trial in April.
