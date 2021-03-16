Jackson County Commission approves funding for RV campsite at Stevenson Park

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - The town of Stevenson is hoping a new $25,000 investment will pay off by bringing in more revenue.
Last week the Jackson County Commission approved $25,000 in funding to help create a new campsite at Stevenson Park.
That money comes from the Jackson County Commission.
Adding an RV site to the park has been a hope of city leaders for years.
Mayor Rickey Steele said funding was hard to come by, so he decided to reach out to the Jackson County Commission for help.
The Commission was able to approve the funding to help create a 50 RV and 25 boat slip site.
Mayor Steele said he is excited and believes it will generate more revenue in the city.
“We think that from an economy standpoint, there’s a lot of people that have travel trailers and we think It will boost our revenues. Our plan is, if we can continue building it at the rate we are then we won’t have to borrow money,” said Steele.
Steele said plumbing work has already started.
Electric hook-ups will also be put in the ground.
