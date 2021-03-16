Highway 79 closed after 18-wheeler overturns

An 18-wheeler overturned on Highway 72 Tuesday afternoon (Source: MCSO)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 16, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 3:24 PM

MARSHALL CO, Ala. (WAFF) - An 18-wheeler driving along Highway 79 in Marshall County overturned Tuesday afternoon.

8,500 gallons of fuel spilled from the truck (Source: MCSO)

Authorities confirm one person is in the hospital with minor injuries after the truck rolled off the side of the road and into a ditch.

Steve Guthrie from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says 8,500 gallons of fuel spilled out from the vehicle.

State troopers are working on the scene along with Guntersville Police, Fire and the Sheriff’s Office.

A portion of the Highway 79 will remain closed until everything can be cleaned up and is safe to drive on. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

There are no further details at this time.

*An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported the wreck took place on Highway 72, not Highway 79

