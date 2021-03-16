First Alert Weather Day Wednesday for severe storms

Mostly cloudy and muggy conditions along with isolated rain showers and storms will stay with us overnight.
Wednesday, March 17th is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Please prepare now for a potential prolonged severe weather event with power outages possible. All forms of severe weather will be possible on Wednesday with strong tornadoes, large hail, damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, flash flooding and frequent lightning. We will have three waves of potential severe weather, starting Wednesday morning and continuing through Thursday morning.
A warm front will lift north through the morning hours and will produce scattered strong to severe storms. As the front lifts north, we will enter the warm sector with high dew points and a very unstable atmosphere. Any storms that do develop could be supercellualr in nature. These storms can produce large hail, damaging wind and strong, long-track tornadoes. Into the evening, a cold front will produce a line of strong to severe thunderstorms that will have a greater threat of producing damaging winds and additional strong tornadoes.
Please take appropriate preparations now and anticipate power outages to occur. Review your family’s severe weather plan and know your safe spot in your home, at school and at work. Expect frequent updates on the WAFF48 Weather App through the day Wednesday and have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings. Storms will linger into early Thursday morning before the severe threat winds down.
Cooler and more pleasant weather is expected for the rest of the week into the weekend, Spring starts on Saturday.
