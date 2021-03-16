First Alert Weather Day Wednesday for severe storms

A warm front will lift north through the morning hours and will produce scattered strong to severe storms. As the front lifts north, we will enter the warm sector with high dew points and a very unstable atmosphere. Any storms that do develop could be supercellualr in nature. These storms can produce large hail, damaging wind and strong, long-track tornadoes. Into the evening, a cold front will produce a line of strong to severe thunderstorms that will have a greater threat of producing damaging winds and additional strong tornadoes.