Two men charged with possession of controlled substance, imitation narcotics following a traffic violation in Decatur

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were placed under arrest when investigators with the Decatur Police Departments Vice/Narcotics Unit discovered drugs in the vehicle.
Decatur Police arrested John Timothy Delarenta Topps, 41, and Terence Jermaine Smith, 29.
During the investigation, Topps was found to be in possession of Heroin and Methamphetamine. Police said the vehicle that Topps was driving was also found to be stolen out of Decatur.
Smith was found to be in possession of imitation narcotics, said Decatur Police.
Officers recovered the vehicle and it was returned to the victim.
Topps was charged with distribution of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and heroin, first-degree receiving stolen property , unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to signal.
Officers charged Smith with possession of imitation narcotics.
Both men were transported to the Morgan County Correctional Facility. Topps is being held on a $15,600 bond and Smith is being held on a $300 bond.
