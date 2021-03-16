Drake State partners with Alabama School of Cyber Technology & Engineering to enhance student learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two North Alabama institutions will share resources to enhance student learning.
Drake State and the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering signed a Memorandum of Understanding. It will allow educational collaboration for students and faculty at both schools.
This memorandum will allow students from the cyber school to enroll at Drake State as non-degree-seeking students. The President of Drake State says this program will not only benefit the college, but these students, as they prepare to enter the workforce.
“The broader goal is to make sure that we are all working together to prepare the North Alabama workforce and so all the experiences that students will be provided along this pathway and agreements like this, students benefit from it. so its for students and about students. I think again working together, we can meet the workforce demands,” said Patricia Sims, President of Drake State Community and Technical College.
Students at the cyber school can earn certifications before their high school graduation, in programs like computer-aided design.
