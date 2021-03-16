3% development fee added on to bills at Clift Farm businesses

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Customers at any of the new restaurants on the Clift Farm development may notice an extra charge on their receipt: a 3% development fee.
Joey Ceci, spokesperson for Breland Companies, said this fee is at all of the businesses on Clift Farm, except for the Publix. He said the money goes toward the public infrastructure projects on the development.
Ceci said they’ve spent more than $20 million so far on projects like widening Highway 72, intersection improvements on Balch Rd. and various sewer and water projects.
“Projects like this in unincorporated Madison County produce the public infrastructure needed without levying taxes on everybody,” ceci said.
Clift Farm sits right outside of the Madison City limits and is technically in unincorporated Madison County. In the county, the sales tax rate is 5.5%.
For Huntsville and Madison, sales taxes there add up to 9%. Ceci said even when you add on the 3% fee, people are still paying less than they would be at the same businesses in Huntsville and Madison.
“If you put that 3% fee on, the actual tax that people are paying, or the fees that people are paying, is actually a half-a-percent less than what they would be paying at that same business if it were in Huntsville or Madison,” Ceci said.
Ceci said this 3% development fee will be around for the foreseeable future as they work to complete the rest of the public infrastructure projects.
As for the actual development, Ceci said people are already buying homes and the first people will move in in late Summer.
